British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.