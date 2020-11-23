Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $386.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $393.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,380 shares of company stock worth $182,924,394. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.