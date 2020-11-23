BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.65-3.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOOO opened at $49.80 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 3.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

