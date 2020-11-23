Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.42 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $91.84 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00473148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,636,327,312 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,042,382 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

