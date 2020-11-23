C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after buying an additional 449,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after buying an additional 393,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

