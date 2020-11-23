Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

