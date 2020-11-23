Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (CGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.79 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.71. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91.

Get Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGY. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

In other Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) news, Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$163,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares in the company, valued at C$245,232. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,086,300. Insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $721,957 over the last 90 days.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.