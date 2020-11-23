Canaccord Genuity Trims Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

