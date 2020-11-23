Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,998,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $4,089,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

