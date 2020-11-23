CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

CTRE stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

