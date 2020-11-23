CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $255,168.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

