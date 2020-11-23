Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.60 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

