Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Cerus stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 27.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

