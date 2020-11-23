Chartist Inc. CA Acquires Shares of 11,748 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 62,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,117. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

