Chartist Inc. CA Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

