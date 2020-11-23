Chartist Inc. CA Buys Shares of 143,339 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,826,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

