Chartist Inc. CA Invests $690,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Accelerate Diagnostics makes up approximately 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

