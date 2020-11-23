Chartist Inc. CA Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 70.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PYPL traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $196.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

