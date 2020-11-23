Chartist Inc. CA Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,445 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,110 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,079,000.

MDYG traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $64.87. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,629. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

