Chartist Inc. CA Takes $245,000 Position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. VanEck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.89. 10,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,818. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

