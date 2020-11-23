Chartist Inc. CA Takes $880,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 0.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $57.98. 127,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

