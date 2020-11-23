Chartist Inc. CA Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,743,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,397,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.72. 916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $257.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

