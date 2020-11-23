Chartist Inc. CA Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.45. 53,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

