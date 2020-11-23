Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

