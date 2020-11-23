Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.58.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 313,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.