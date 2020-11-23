Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.96 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

