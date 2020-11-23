Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

