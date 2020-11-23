CIBC Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTIOF. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NTIOF opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

