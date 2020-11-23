CIBC Upgrades Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. CIBC currently has C$108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$95.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.05.

TSE:BMO opened at C$93.35 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

