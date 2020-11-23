Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.00. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 730.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,710,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 677,523 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,496,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

