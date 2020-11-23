Cipher Core Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,317.00 (CIPHC)

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Cipher Core Token has a total market capitalization of $272.40 million and $72,317.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Cipher Core Token token can now be purchased for approximately $36.67 or 0.00199896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00541445 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00762443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000176 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020557 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Profile

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,427,955 tokens. Cipher Core Token’s official website is www.cipher-core.com.

Cipher Core Token Token Trading

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

