Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

