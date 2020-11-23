City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. City has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.38.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of City by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

