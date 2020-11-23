Civic One Day Trading Volume Tops $76.04 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Civic has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $76.04 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

