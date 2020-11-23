Civitas Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market cap of $83,304.76 and $224.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00260880 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006505 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,829,274 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

