Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$81.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. Cogeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$70.95 and a 52-week high of C$107.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

About Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

