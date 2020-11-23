Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 50,080,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE CLNY opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 370,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $17,378,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

