Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $850,213.15 and $129.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,345.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.67 or 0.01622599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00096245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00384955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.