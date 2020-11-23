Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 164,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 37,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $981,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

