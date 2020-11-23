Comparing Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) & Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Strasbaugh and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 2 1 0 2.33

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Profitability

This table compares Strasbaugh and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 20.61% 16.23% 12.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strasbaugh and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $86.94 million 6.87 $10.91 million $0.18 59.17

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Strasbaugh on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities. It serves large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and end-users and service providers. The Oil & Gas segment provides VorTeq, a solution for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq, a solution for mud pumping applications; and IsoBoost and IsoGen turbocharger solutions for gas processing and pipeline applications. It serves oilfield service companies, international and national oil companies, exploration and production companies, OEMs, and EPC firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

