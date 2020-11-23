Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) vs. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Head to Head Analysis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.11 billion 4.27 -$11.80 million $9.12 21.99 Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.78 $1.25 billion $1.22 24.45

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Constellation Brands and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 2 7 12 0 2.48 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $203.11, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90%

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Constellation Brands pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.