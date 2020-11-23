Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $158,016.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

