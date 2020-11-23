Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:CTB traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $40.79. 5,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 452,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

