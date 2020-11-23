Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $381.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

