Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,032. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.27. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

