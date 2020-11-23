Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $94.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.84.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.