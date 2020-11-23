Credit Suisse Group Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $121.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Insiders have sold a total of 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $14,209,947 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,079,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after buying an additional 498,048 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

