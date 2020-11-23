Credit Suisse Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $49.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.80 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $49,466,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

