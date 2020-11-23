Credit Suisse Group Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $1,707,611.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 321.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Workday by 82.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workday by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.