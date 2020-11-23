Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Raised to $18.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

